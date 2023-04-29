‘Ready to face probe’, WFI chief after Delhi Police registered FIRs against him2 min read . Updated: 29 Apr 2023, 10:34 AM IST
Wrestlers' protest: The first FIR against WFI chief Brij Bhushan is registered under the POCSO Act along with relevant IPC sections. It has been filed based on the allegations of a minor.
After Delhi Police registered FIRs against Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh following allegations of sexual harassment by women wrestlers, the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief claimed that he is innocent and ready to face the investigation.
