After Delhi Police registered FIRs against Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh following allegations of sexual harassment by women wrestlers, the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief claimed that he is innocent and ready to face the investigation.

“I am innocent and ready to face the investigation. I am ready to cooperate with the investigative agency. I have full faith in the judiciary and I respect the order of the Supreme Court," Singh told media persons here.

#WATCH | pic.twitter.com/0cbtlQWB0m — ANI (@ANI) April 29, 2023

The first FIR is registered under the POCSO Act along with relevant IPC sections. It has been filed based on the allegations of a minor.

While "the second FIR is registered for carrying out a comprehensive investigation into the complaints tendered by other complainants under relevant sections pertaining to outraging of modesty," HT quoted DCP Pranav Tayal as saying.

Top wrestlers said the protest will continue until Brij Bhushan is put in jail. "We do not trust the Delhi Police. They might file a loose FIR against Brij Bhushan," the wrestlers said on the future course of their action.

“We have already given enough evidence and if anything else is required, we'll present it to Supreme Court not to the Delhi police. This is not a fight to register an FIR. This is a fight against one person who already has 85 cases against him," Vinesh Phogat said.

Since a minor is an alleged victim in the case, the Supreme Court bench said the mino should be provided security but that should not stand in the way of the Commissioner of Police making an independent assessment of the threat perception of the other complainants.

The latest development took place six days after the top wrestlers of the country including Sakshi Malik, Bajrang Punia, have been protesting at Jantar Mantar. In January too, the wrestlers first leveled these allegations against Brij Bhushan, who headed the wrestling body since 2012.