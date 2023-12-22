WFI Election results: MP CM Mohan Yadav loses vice-president election, gets single-digit votes
The report mentions that Mohan Yadav filed his nomination in July, but did not turn up on the voting day
After returning to power in Madhya Pradesh, the BJP sprang up a surprise by appointing Mohan Yadav as the new Chief Minister of the central state. While the new CM must be thanking his stars for getting the coveted position, the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) election results on Thursday might cause him some discomfort. Mohan Yadav, who was contesting for the post of WFI vice-president got just 5 votes, a report by news platform TheIndianExpress said.