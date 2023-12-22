After returning to power in Madhya Pradesh, the BJP sprang up a surprise by appointing Mohan Yadav as the new Chief Minister of the central state. While the new CM must be thanking his stars for getting the coveted position, the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) election results on Thursday might cause him some discomfort. Mohan Yadav, who was contesting for the post of WFI vice-president got just 5 votes, a report by news platform TheIndianExpress said.

The report mentions that Mohan Yadav filed his nomination in July, but did not turn up on the voting day. He was pitted against the candidates supported by Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. In the elections of WFI Vice President, Punjab’s Kartar Singh got the highest 44 votes, then came West Bengal’s Asit Kumar Saha with 42 votes, Manipur’s N Phoni was in third with 38 votes and Delhi's Jai Prakash was in fourth position with 37 votes.

Upheavals in the wrestling world

The election of Sanjay Singh, a close aide of former WFI president Brij Bhushan has intensified the upheavals in the wrestling world which began earlier this year as some top wrestlers of the nation accused former WFI chief Brij Bhushan of sexually harassing female wrestlers including minors.

After the election results, international-level wrestlers Bajrang Punia, Sakshi Malik, and Vinesh Phogat held a press conference where Sakshi Malik announced her decision to quit the sport. "We fought from our heart but if a man like Brij Bhushan, his business partner and a close aide is elected as the president of WFI, I give up wrestling. From today onwards you will not see me on the mat," Sakshi Malik said.

Bajrang Punia has announced to return of the prestigious Padma Shri award to PM Modi and was stopped by Delhi Police on Friday when he was en route to the PM's residence. The Olympian wrestler left the Padma Shri on the footpath and it was later picked up by the Delhi police personnel.

"When I reflect on this day, these medals and awards hurt me, and I wonder why we were even given these when we fought for our daughters and sisters, and we failed. I feel that I am not suitable for this award. The federation was formed to support the players, not to demean and push them to the limits of retirement," Bajrang Punia said

