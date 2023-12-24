comScore
Business News/ News / India/  WFI Election Row LIVE Updates: 'Will be away from the politics of wrestling' Brij Bhushan after meeting JP Nadda
LIVE UPDATES

WFI Election Row LIVE Updates: 'Will be away from the politics of wrestling' Brij Bhushan after meeting JP Nadda

4 min read . Updated: 24 Dec 2023, 04:25 PM IST
Livemint

WFI Election Row LIVE Updates: The Sports Ministry on Sunday suspended the newly-elected Wrestling Federation of India. Since the election of Sanjay Singh as the WFI President there has been ahuge outcry over his close ties with former WFI President Brij Bhushan Singh

WFI Election Row LIVE Updates: BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh with president of the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) Sanjay Singh at his residence, in New Delhi. The Sports Ministry on Sunday, Dec. 24, 2023 suspended the newly-elected WFI body for not following rules. (PTI)Premium
WFI Election Row LIVE Updates: BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh with president of the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) Sanjay Singh at his residence, in New Delhi. The Sports Ministry on Sunday, Dec. 24, 2023 suspended the newly-elected WFI body for not following rules. (PTI)

Amid huge outcry over the election of Sanjay Singh, close aide of sexual harassment accused Brij Bhushan Singh, as the WFI President, Sports Ministry suspended the Wrestling Federation of India on Sunday. 

The announcement came after the newly-elected body made a "hasty announcement" of organising the U-15 and U-20 nationals "without following due procedure and not giving sufficient notice to wrestlers" for preparations.

24 Dec 2023, 04:25:23 PM IST

WFI Election Row LIVE Updates: ‘Our fight is not with govt...’: Former wrestler Sakshi Malik

WFI Election Row LIVE Updates: Wrestler Sakshee Malikhh denied to comment on the suspension of Wrestling Federation of India before seeing any official document related to it. Meanwhile, she expressed concern for the young women wrestlers after the announcement of upcoming wrestling nationals in Nandini Nagar in the Gond district of Uttar Pradesh by the end of the year.

Former wrestler Sakshi Malik stated that she has not seen any in writtcen about the suspension of newly elected body of the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) or Sanjay Singh, adding that wrestlers fight is not with the government.

24 Dec 2023, 04:04:58 PM IST

WFI Election Row LIVE Updates: I am done with wrestling, Brij Bhushan on WFI suspension 

Whatever has to be done with regards to wrestling, it will be done by new body. I have nothing to do with it, Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh told PTI after  meeting JP Nadda.

24 Dec 2023, 03:48:03 PM IST

WFI Election Row LIVE Updates: 'Will be away from the politics of this sport' Brij Bhushan after meeting JP Nadda

WFI Election Row LIVE Updates: After meeting JP Nadda, Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh said that he will stay away from the politics of sport. Whatever has to be done with regards to wrestling, it will be done by new body. I have nothing to do with it, Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh told PTI.

24 Dec 2023, 03:20:59 PM IST

WFI Election Row LIVE Updates: Worried about the future of young wrestlers, Sakshee Malikkh

WFI Election Row LIVE Updates: Ace wrestler Sakshee Malikkh on Sunday expressed her worry over the organisation of wrestling camps at same locations in Lucknow and Nanni Nagar. 

"I have not seen anything in writing yet. I don't know whether only Sanjay Singh has been suspended or the entire body has been suspended...Our fight was not with the government. Our fight is for women wrestlers, I have announced my retirement but want that the upcoming wrestlers should get justice," she told reporters.

24 Dec 2023, 03:11:31 PM IST

WFI Election Row LIVE Updates: Elections held in a democratic way, says former WFI chief Brij Bhushan Singh

WFI Election Row LIVE Updates: Reacting to the suspension of newly-elected sports body, former WFI chief and sexual harassment accused Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh said that the elections were held in a democratic way on the direction of the Supreme Court.

“The elections were held in a democratic way on the direction of the Supreme Court and the body was formed. Now it's their (federation members) decision if they wish to talk to the govt or take the legal course of action. I have nothing to do with this," he said.

24 Dec 2023, 02:53:50 PM IST

WFI Election Row LIVE Updates: 'Worked 12 years for the wrestlers, time will tell if..' 

WFI Election Row LIVE Updates: After the suspension of the newly-elected wrestling body, WFI chief BrijBhushan Sharan Singh said that he has worked for the wrestlers for last 12 years and only time will tell he has done justice with the sport or not. 

24 Dec 2023, 02:47:17 PM IST

WFI Election Row LIVE Updates: Sanjay Singh is not my relative, Brij Bhushan on the suspension of WFI

WFI Election Row LIVE Updates: After the Union Sports Ministry suspends the newly elected body of the Wrestling Federation of India, former WFI chief and sexual harrasment accused Brij Bhushan said, “Sanjay Singh is not my relative. The announcement to hold U-15 and U-20 nationals in Nandini Nagar was to ensure sports events should resume."

24 Dec 2023, 02:39:58 PM IST

WFI Election Row LIVE Updates: Happened for the betterment of the wrestlers, Sakshee Malikkh on the suspension of WFI

WFI Election Row LIVE Updates: On suspension of the newly elected body of Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) by Union Sports Ministry, Wrestler Sakshee Malikkh called the decision to be a good news for the wrestlers. "This has happened for the betterment of the wrestlers. We had been saying that this was the fight of the daughters and sisters. This is the first step. I will tell you about the decision according to the federation that would be formed," she told ANI.

24 Dec 2023, 02:37:45 PM IST

WFI Election Row LIVE Updates: BJP chief JP Nadda calls former WFI President Brij Bhushan Singh for meeting

WFI Election Row LIVE Updates: After the suspension of Wrestling Federation of India, BJP chief JP Nadda has called former WFI President Brij Bhushan for meeting, reported PTI.

24 Dec 2023, 02:23:48 PM IST

WFI Election Row LIVE Updates: Sports Ministry suspends WFI

WFI Election Row LIVE Updates: Sports Ministry on Sunday suspended the newly-elected Wrestling Federation of India for not following rules.

