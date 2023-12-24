Amid huge outcry over the election of Sanjay Singh, close aide of sexual harassment accused Brij Bhushan Singh, as the WFI President, Sports Ministry suspended the Wrestling Federation of India on Sunday.
The announcement came after the newly-elected body made a "hasty announcement" of organising the U-15 and U-20 nationals "without following due procedure and not giving sufficient notice to wrestlers" for preparations.
Wrestler Sakshee Malikhh denied to comment on the suspension of Wrestling Federation of India before seeing any official document related to it. Meanwhile, she expressed concern for the young women wrestlers after the announcement of upcoming wrestling nationals in Nandini Nagar in the Gond district of Uttar Pradesh by the end of the year.
Former wrestler Sakshi Malik stated that she has not seen any in writtcen about the suspension of newly elected body of the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) or Sanjay Singh, adding that wrestlers fight is not with the government.
Whatever has to be done with regards to wrestling, it will be done by new body. I have nothing to do with it, Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh told PTI after meeting JP Nadda.
Ace wrestler Sakshee Malikkh on Sunday expressed her worry over the organisation of wrestling camps at same locations in Lucknow and Nanni Nagar.
"I have not seen anything in writing yet. I don't know whether only Sanjay Singh has been suspended or the entire body has been suspended...Our fight was not with the government. Our fight is for women wrestlers, I have announced my retirement but want that the upcoming wrestlers should get justice," she told reporters.
Reacting to the suspension of newly-elected sports body, former WFI chief and sexual harassment accused Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh said that the elections were held in a democratic way on the direction of the Supreme Court.
“The elections were held in a democratic way on the direction of the Supreme Court and the body was formed. Now it's their (federation members) decision if they wish to talk to the govt or take the legal course of action. I have nothing to do with this," he said.
After the Union Sports Ministry suspends the newly elected body of the Wrestling Federation of India, former WFI chief and sexual harrasment accused Brij Bhushan said, "Sanjay Singh is not my relative. The announcement to hold U-15 and U-20 nationals in Nandini Nagar was to ensure sports events should resume."
On suspension of the newly elected body of Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) by Union Sports Ministry, Wrestler Sakshee Malikkh called the decision to be a good news for the wrestlers. "This has happened for the betterment of the wrestlers. We had been saying that this was the fight of the daughters and sisters. This is the first step. I will tell you about the decision according to the federation that would be formed," she told ANI.
After the suspension of Wrestling Federation of India, BJP chief JP Nadda has called former WFI President Brij Bhushan for meeting, reported PTI.
Sports Ministry on Sunday suspended the newly-elected Wrestling Federation of India for not following rules.
