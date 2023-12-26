WFI election row: Wrestler Vinesh Phogat returns Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna, Arjun awards
Wrestler Vinesh Phogat returns Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna and Arjun awards
Days after India ace wrestler Sakshee Malikkh decided to take retirement and Bajrang Punia returned his Padma Bhushan award, another top wrestler Vinesh Phogat has announced that she is returning her Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna award and Arjun award. In a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Vinesh Phogat said that she is returning the prestigious awards.