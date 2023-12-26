Hello User
Business News/ News / India/  WFI election row: Wrestler Vinesh Phogat returns Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna, Arjun awards

WFI election row: Wrestler Vinesh Phogat returns Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna, Arjun awards

Livemint

  • Wrestler Vinesh Phogat returns Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna and Arjun awards

Protesting wrestlers Vinesh Phogat (L) and Sakshi Malik during a press conference, at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi

Days after India ace wrestler Sakshee Malikkh decided to take retirement and Bajrang Punia returned his Padma Bhushan award, another top wrestler Vinesh Phogat has announced that she is returning her Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna award and Arjun award. In a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Vinesh Phogat said that she is returning the prestigious awards.

The development comes as the ace wrestlers protested against the elections of Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) in which Sanjay Singh, close aide of former WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, won the post of President.

Brij Bhushan is accused of sexual harassing female wrestlers including minors during his tenure as WFI chief. India's top wrestlers led a month long protest against BJP MP from Kaiserganj, after which he stepped down from his post.

More to come…

