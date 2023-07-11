Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) president and outgoing BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, who is facing charges of sexual harassment, is “liable to be prosecuted and punished for offences" of stalking and molestation, Delhi Police chargesheet stated based on the investigation so far

According to a report by the Indian Express, as per the complaints registered by six women wrestlers, Singh was “liable to be prosecuted and punished".

The police has invoked Sections 506 (criminal intimidation), 354 (outraging modesty of a woman); 354 A (sexual harassment); and 354 D (stalking) in the chargesheet and flagged that in one case Singh's harassment was "repeated and continuing".

The Indian Express report added that Delhi police has requested the court to summon Singh and the witnesses. As per the chargesheet, the police spoke to 108 witnesses of whom 15, including wrestlers, coaches, and referees, corroborated the allegations made by the wrestlers.

Brij Bhushan case: Allegations mentioned in the chargesheet reported by The Indian Express--

Allegations 1: “I was out for dinner in the hotel restaurant, the accused (Singh) called me to his dinner table… placed his hand on my breast, groped me and then slid his hand down to my stomach… repeatedly for 3-4 times … In the WFI office … he started touching me inappropriately on my palm, knee, thighs, and shoulders without my consent… he put his hand on my breast and slid it down my stomach on the pretext of checking my breathing".

Allegation 2: “I was lying down on the mat, and the accused to my shock and surprise… without seeking my permission pulled up my T-shirt, placed his hand on my breast, and slid it down my stomach on the pretext of checking my breathing…. At the federation office… I was called into the room of the accused … my brother was asked to stay back…The accused (Singh)… closed the door… pulled me towards himself and tried making forceful physical contact".

Allegation 3: “He made me talk to my parents on the phone… the accused (Singh) called me towards his bed… he tried to hug me forcefully without my permission… He tried to bribe me by offering to buy me supplements which I may require as an athlete in exchange for sexual favours".

Allegation 4: “I was standing in the last row (for team photograph)… the accused (Singh) came and stood alongside me. I suddenly felt a hand on my buttock. When I tried moving away, I was forcibly held by my shoulder."

Allegation 5: “On the pretext of getting a picture clicked with me, he pulled me towards him by my shoulder… to protect myself, I tried moving away from the accused…" He said “zyada smart bann rahi hai kya…aage koi competition nahi khelne kya tune?" (Acting too smart? I will not let you participate in future competitions?)"

Delhi police had filed a charge sheet against Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh and Vinod Tomar on June 15. This case was registered on a complaint lodged by women wrestlers. Singh has denied the charges that he sexually harassed the six female wrestlers, who have represented India internationally, with an aide saying his innocence would be proved by the judiciary. If convicted, he faces up to three-five years of jail term.