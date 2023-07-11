WFI President Brij Bhushan 'sexually harassed, molested and stalked wrestlers' Delhi Police chargesheet says2 min read 11 Jul 2023, 10:04 AM IST
WFI president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, facing sexual harassment charges, could be prosecuted for stalking, harassment and molestation, according to Delhi Police chargesheet. If convicted, Singh could face up to three-five years in jail.
Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) president and outgoing BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, who is facing charges of sexual harassment, is “liable to be prosecuted and punished for offences" of stalking and molestation, Delhi Police chargesheet stated based on the investigation so far
