WFI President Brij Bhushan to ‘step aside’ till probe is completed; Wrestlers protest called off . See top updates here2 min read . Updated: 21 Jan 2023, 05:51 AM IST
The sports minister held a press conference at his residence in the national capital during the early hours of Saturday. He was accompanied by wrestlers Sakshee Malikkh, Bajrang Punia, Vinesh Phogat, Ravi Dahiya and several others.
Wrestling Federation President Brij Bhushan Singh will step aside till the completion of the probe by the oversight committee and he will join the probe, Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur announced on 21 January.
