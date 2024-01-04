WFI to challenge suspension of newly-elected body, calls it 'violation of National Sports Code'
The Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) has said that they will challenge the Union Minister Anurag Thakur-led Indian Sports ministry's decision to suspend the newly elected body. The WFI has also called for an Executive Committee meeting in national capital Delhi on 16 January to discuss the way forward.