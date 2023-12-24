WFI suspension: Bajrang Punia refuses to take back Padma Shri, says 'will not take back until…’
Bajrang Punia announced that he would return the Padma Shri award to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and kept it on a footpath after Delhi Police stopped him from his way to the PM's residence
Even as the Union Sports Ministry decided to suspend the newly elected Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) panel, India's ace wrestler Bajrang Punia has refused to take back his Padma Shri award. The Olympic medalist wrestler said that he would make a decision only after complete justice was delivered. Earlier, Bajrang Punia announced that he would return the Padma Shri award to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and kept it on a footpath after Delhi Police stopped him from his way to the PM's residence.