Even as the Union Sports Ministry decided to suspend the newly elected Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) panel, India's ace wrestler Bajrang Punia has refused to take back his Padma Shri award. The Olympic medalist wrestler said that he would make a decision only after complete justice was delivered. Earlier, Bajrang Punia announced that he would return the Padma Shri award to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and kept it on a footpath after Delhi Police stopped him from his way to the PM's residence.

"I will not take back Padma Shri. I will think about it only after justice is delivered," Punia was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

The development comes two days after Sanjay Singh, a close aide of former WFI President Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh was appointed as the new chief of the wrestling body. India's top wrestlers- Vinesh Phogat, Sakshee Malikkh, and Bajrang Punia, who are leading a protest against Brij Bhusan over the allegations of sexual harassment of female wrestlers expressed disappointment with the election result.

In a press conference after the election result, Sakshee Malikkh decided to step down from wrestling while Bajrang Punia announced that he would return the Padma Shri award.

The government was criticized for its silence over the issue and the Union Sports Ministry decided to act on the complaints on Sunday as it suspended the WFI. The ministry asked the Indian Olympic Association to form a temporary body to run the WFI operations.

Sakshee Malikkh hints at return As the Sports Ministry took action against the WFI, Rio Olympics medalist Sakshee Malikkh sounded more optimistic and hinted at her possible return. "This has happened for the betterment of the wrestlers. We had been saying that this was the fight of the daughters and sisters. This is the first step... (On retirement announcement) I will tell you about the decision according to the federation that would be formed..." the ace wrestler said.

"I have not seen anything in writing yet. I don't know whether only Sanjay Singh has been suspended or the entire body has been suspended. Our fight was not with the government. Our fight is for women wrestlers, I have announced my retirement but want the upcoming wrestlers should get justice," she added.

