WFI suspension: Sanjay Singh to speak with PM Modi, says ‘will explore legal options’
The remarks by Sanjay Singh comes as the Sports Ministry on Sunday decided to suspend newly elected WFI and said that the new body was working under complete control of former (WFI) office-bearers
Sanjay Singh, the elected President of now suspended Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) said that he will speak to Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the Centre's decision and will even consider legal options if the issue does not get resolved through dialogue. The remarks came as the Sports Ministry on Sunday decided to suspend newly elected WFI and said that the new body was working under "complete control of former (WFI) office-bearers."