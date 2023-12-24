Sanjay Singh, the elected President of now suspended Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) said that he will speak to Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the Centre's decision and will even consider legal options if the issue does not get resolved through dialogue. The remarks came as the Sports Ministry on Sunday decided to suspend newly elected WFI and said that the new body was working under "complete control of former (WFI) office-bearers." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"We are seeking time from the sports minister and request that the suspension be lifted. If the issue is not resolved through dialogue, we could explore legal options," Sanjay Singh told PTI.

Sanjay Singh, who is a close aide of former WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh said that the wrestling body followed rules in decision-making, and all decisions were taken with consensus. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"We will explain that we have followed rules in making decisions. We will present the proof. Whatever decisions were taken, were taken by consensus. It was not my personal decision. 24 state associations had given affidavits and we have got e-mails, we have everything in writing," the sports administrator added.

"We will speak to the Central government, we will speak to PM Modi and the Sports Minister. The future of children is getting ruined, some members of the executive committee will go and talk," Sanjay Singh said.

On his association with Brij Bhushan The protesting wrestlers questioned the election of Sanjay Singh and his proximity with Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, who is accused of sexually harassing female wrestlers including minors. Sanjay Singh said that the former WFI chief has retired and the federation should be allowed to run smoothly. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"When the New Federation was formed, he (Brijbhushan Singh) was sent off and today he said that he has retired from wrestling, Sakshi Malik has also retired...both of them have retired, so now both should let the federation run peacefully, wrestling has stopped, every time nationals come, activities are stopped, He (Brijbushan Singh) and I are from different communities, then how can we be relatives? When he was the president of the federation, I was joint secretary, there has been a bond and friendship from that time between us," he added.

