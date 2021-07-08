Wharton graduate Vaishnaw set to take on big tech giants as new India minister

After finishing his engineering degree, Vaishnaw started his career as a member of the premier Indian Administrative Service, the country’s bureaucracy, and then completed his MBA at Wharton. He went on to work for General Electric Co. and Siemens AG before becoming an entrepreneur. He ventured into politics and was elected to the Rajya Sabha, the Upper House of India’s Parliament. Vaishnaw worked in the Prime Minister’s Office in Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s administration.“Ashwini was one of the most brilliant people in my Wharton MBA class," said Nipun Mehra, chief executive officer of the Sequoia Capital-backed e-commerce and fintech startup Ula, which he co-founded. “He was older than most of us and had accomplished so much before coming to Wharton so the class learned quite a lot from him," the Singapore-based Mehra said.

