What 15th Fin Comm award means for India's states, in five charts

At the heart of the finance commission’s mandate is to decide, every five years, how the Centre shares revenues with states having diverse sizes and needs. For 2021-26, the XVFC has set a 41% share for states in the divisible pool of the Centre’s taxes, or the total tax receipts minus cesses and surcharges. This share is roughly similar to the 14th FC period—a 1% drop is only because Jammu and Kashmir is no longer a state. So it is the horizontal devolution formula, or how this 41% is distributed among states, that can leave some wanting more.