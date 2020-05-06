New Delhi: When covid-19 started affecting businesses in India, Srishti Kapur, co-founder of luxury wedding venture Floral Art, did what she did during the 2008 recession: She prepared herself for no sales for a while. “I stopped investing in inventory and cut down marketing spends. 2008 taught me a lot."

Kapur is among those who were hit hard during the US sub-prime mortgage crisis that led to a worldwide recession, but instead of giving up, they decided to tighten their belts, keep spirits high and work harder than ever. Twelve years later, the world is fighting another crisis, and many leaders are turning to their 2008 diary to sail through the storm brought by a virus.

Kapur and her mother started Floral Art in 2002, and just when they were getting results, the recession hit them. “From 2008 we learned that spending excessive amounts on inventory for projected sales isn’t wise as our fixed costs are high. Even when there is no business, payments towards rents and salaries need to be made and we do need to market ourselves," says Kapur, 37. Now, she has turned to traditional marketing techniques like word of mouth and virtual networking.

After every calamity there is opportunity, believes Sanil Sachar, founder of Gurugram-based startup incubator Huddle. Sachar, who has also sailed through 2008 with some scratches, says the consumer needs and demands change with the shift in consumer sentiment after a crisis. But, according to him, there are some basic differences between the two crises—the current pandemic is more than just an economical setback. The nature of the pandemic and the unpreparedness of everyone has leveled the playing field.

A level playing field, he adds, would translate to a possibility of growth for any early and even a growth stage company across sectors, because everyone is taking the same learning. “Consumers now will think twice and thrice before purchasing. While cost of acquiring a customer will increase significantly, the lifetime value of the customer will increase multifold as the cost of switching from brand A to brand B will be more expensive as these are products that require education and trust," says Sachar.

It was trust that helped PolicyBazaar survive 2008. The insurance aggregator was set up the same year and its investors were looking for investors. Towards the end of the year, they realized that finding funding in that scenario would be difficult. Just when they were rethinking their plans, Sanjeev Bikhchandani from Info Edge came forward and invested in the company. Over the years, as PolicyBazaar grew Info Edge reaped the highest rewards.

“That show of faith meant a lot. When people help in the time of need, they earn loyalty. When the chips are down, it is the best time to invest. We have upped our marketing spends and now need to be patient," explains Tarun Mathur, chief business officer of Policybazaar.com.

Besides having financial backup, a solution-centric mindset is also essential, says Sandeep Makkar, managing director, Johnson & Johnson Medical India. Makkar believes when the lockdown ends it might not be a seamless journey for all, returning to business as usual. “However, at the end of it each individual will emerge wiser and better equipped to restart or rebuild."

