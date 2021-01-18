Subscribe
Home >News >India >What 2020 did to India’s inequality
Until now, the burden of this once-in-a-century crisis has been borne unequally, and mostly by the poor.

What 2020 did to India’s inequality

8 min read . 08:52 PM IST Rahul Lahoti , Mrinalini Jha , Amit Basole

  • The bottom 10% of Indians lost a fourth of their income last year. Can the Budget put a lid on widening inequality?
  • In the shadow of an upcoming Union Budget, these facts acquire more resonance. The govt should consider a covid cess on the rich in order to partly fund direct support to the poor.

BENGALURU : Even before covid-19, India was already a highly unequal country. As per the World Inequality Database, the share of the top 10% in India’s national income was about 56%, much higher than comparable countries like Indonesia (41%), Vietnam (42%), and even China (41%). India’s pandemic-induced economic hit is expected to be much worse than any of these comparable Asian nations.

Early news reports about the hardship endured by migrant workers and the urban poor, as well as numerous surveys, painted a grim picture of the economic fallouts of 2020—the sweep of which is only beginning to be understood. In a survey of vulnerable households done by Azim Premji University, sample earnings fell by around 40-50% in April and May. A larger survey by Dalberg found that the average monthly household income declined by 65%. The lower quintiles were the hardest hit.

