What a foreign minister does? Jaishankar explains

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Tuesday encouraged the youth to take active participation in foreign affairs as it also leaves an impact on them. He was addressing the public during an event on Indian Foreign Policy in the Modi era in Gujarat's Ahmedabad.
He also explained what a foreign minister does and how foreign policy impacts everyone today, according to the news agency ANI.
"A Foreign Minister has two big tasks. First, to introduce India to the world. Also, to impart greater understanding about the country in the world and to make them understand what is happening in new India," he said in Hindi.
The foreign minister said a lot has changed in the past eight years under the tenure of the Modi government.
"There are three main layers of our foreign policy. Firstly, it is security-centric. Secondly, it is development-centric. Thirdly, it is people-centric. Today, we have a vision for 10 weeks, 10 months, and even for 10 years, so that we can focus on both short-term and long-term vision," he said.
Jaishankar said today anything that happens anywhere, affects everyone across the world.
"Anything that happens anywhere in the world, its effects are felt everywhere. The war in Ukraine and the Covid pandemic show what impact the world has on us. It has taught us not to be dependent on any particular country. We have to enhance the global workplace and global marketplace," he said.
Referring to the changing nature of the US and China, Jaishankar said, "Two most important incidents in the changing world are 'Rising China' and the 'Changing US'. Firstly, the way China has risen economically, politically, and militarily. The other is the way the US has changed regarding its relations and partnerships."
He further highlighted the 2015 India-Bangladesh land border agreement, which resolved the border issues with the country for the first time. "It helped in bringing peace to the North East. Earlier, the terrorists were easily able to cross the border, but now the agreement has brought a stop to it," he added as quoted by ANI.
Jaishankar also said that during Covid times, when every country left its citizens overseas, India carried out a mission to bring back 70 lakhs of its citizens back home.
