What A Sandwich, one of the prominent quick food service formats specialising in submarine sandwiches and salads with a desi-touch, has grown its presence across 65 centres in India. With presence in Delhi, Mumbai, Pune, Kolkata and among other Tier 1 and Tier 2 cities, What A Sandwich brings nutritious, delicious and affordable submarine sandwiches, cheesy paninis and wraps, burgers, salads, pav burgers, sliced sandwich, fries, etc in vegetarian and non-vegetarian options for selection. Hussain Lokhandwala, the founder of What A Sandwich, was driven by the desire to build ‘something’ of his own.

