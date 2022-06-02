This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Hussain Lokhandwala had roughly ₹1.5 lakh saved for a backpacking trip throughout Europe. Instead, he decided to put the money into his first What A Sandwich store.
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
What A Sandwich, one of the prominent quick food service formats specialising in submarine sandwiches and salads with a desi-touch, has grown its presence across 65 centres in India. With presence in Delhi, Mumbai, Pune, Kolkata and among other Tier 1 and Tier 2 cities, What A Sandwich brings nutritious, delicious and affordable submarine sandwiches, cheesy paninis and wraps, burgers, salads, pav burgers, sliced sandwich, fries, etc in vegetarian and non-vegetarian options for selection. Hussain Lokhandwala, the founder of What A Sandwich, was driven by the desire to build ‘something’ of his own.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
What A Sandwich, one of the prominent quick food service formats specialising in submarine sandwiches and salads with a desi-touch, has grown its presence across 65 centres in India. With presence in Delhi, Mumbai, Pune, Kolkata and among other Tier 1 and Tier 2 cities, What A Sandwich brings nutritious, delicious and affordable submarine sandwiches, cheesy paninis and wraps, burgers, salads, pav burgers, sliced sandwich, fries, etc in vegetarian and non-vegetarian options for selection. Hussain Lokhandwala, the founder of What A Sandwich, was driven by the desire to build ‘something’ of his own.
Hussain Lokhandwala earlier told the Hindustan Times that What A Sandwich had been his vision for the last 15 years. “In a market filled with pizzas, burgers, rolls and biryani, we wanted to bring something different by having a desi equivalent of an international giant in the Submarine Sandwich space," he said.
Hussain Lokhandwala earlier told the Hindustan Times that What A Sandwich had been his vision for the last 15 years. “In a market filled with pizzas, burgers, rolls and biryani, we wanted to bring something different by having a desi equivalent of an international giant in the Submarine Sandwich space," he said.
Click on the image to enlarge
Click on the image to enlarge
What A Sandwich expanded enormously in the cloud cooking space during the pandemic year 2020, when restaurants were closing down. The following year, it crossed state lines and established ourselves as a national player with as many as 50 delivery kitchens. It intends to expand to 100 kitchens by 2022 and enter foreign markets.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
What A Sandwich expanded enormously in the cloud cooking space during the pandemic year 2020, when restaurants were closing down. The following year, it crossed state lines and established ourselves as a national player with as many as 50 delivery kitchens. It intends to expand to 100 kitchens by 2022 and enter foreign markets.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Hussain Lokhandwala had roughly ₹1.5 lakh saved for a backpacking trip throughout Europe. Instead, the MBA graduate decided to put the money into his first store and postpone his vacation to Europe. And it was because of that decision that everything changed.
Hussain Lokhandwala had roughly ₹1.5 lakh saved for a backpacking trip throughout Europe. Instead, the MBA graduate decided to put the money into his first store and postpone his vacation to Europe. And it was because of that decision that everything changed.
Hussain was a regular customer of Subway in Mumbai and ate there a few times every week. However, he could only eat the sub of the day because of the high price. That was when he planned to have an Indian equivalent to the American fast food restaurant franchise. Now, one can eat at What A Sandwich for ₹29.
Hussain was a regular customer of Subway in Mumbai and ate there a few times every week. However, he could only eat the sub of the day because of the high price. That was when he planned to have an Indian equivalent to the American fast food restaurant franchise. Now, one can eat at What A Sandwich for ₹29.
What A Sandwich has a franchise investment plan that starts at ₹1.75 lacs and includes a slew of bonuses and features, including a profitable return on investment.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
What A Sandwich has a franchise investment plan that starts at ₹1.75 lacs and includes a slew of bonuses and features, including a profitable return on investment.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Since its inception in 2013, What A Sandwich has received numerous awards and honours, including Times Food Delivery Icons Pune's 'Iconic Sandwich' category in August 2021 and Times Food Delivery Icons Mumbai's 'Iconic Sandwich' category in September 2021.
Since its inception in 2013, What A Sandwich has received numerous awards and honours, including Times Food Delivery Icons Pune's 'Iconic Sandwich' category in August 2021 and Times Food Delivery Icons Mumbai's 'Iconic Sandwich' category in September 2021.