‘What about Barack Obama, Narendra Modi?’: Shashi Tharoor defends Rahul Gandhi after Ramchandra Guha's criticism

Congress leader Shashi Tharoor on Saturday responded to historian and author Ramchandra Guha, who recently criticised Rahul Gandhi, arguing that the latter did not have a Curriculum Vitae (CV) to become a Prime Minister. In a post on X, Tharoor said Guha’s criticism was ‘a bit much’ and argued that Rahul has led a national party for a dozen years.

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Tharoor was responding to a recent comment made by Guha, who questioned Rahul’s credentials to be projected as the Congress’s prime ministerial face.

“What will happen if there is a Gulf crisis? How will he handle it? If China attacks… what has he done to show that if he is the prime minister, he can meet a grave and complex situation with equanimity?” Guha asked.

“What experience did Barack Obama, a first-term Senator from Illinois, have in world affairs when he became President of the most powerful country on earth, while it was caught up in multiple global issues?” Tharoor said in his response.

The Congress MP from Thiruvananthapuram also asked how much international exposure Prime Minister Narendra Modi had before 2014.

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“How much international exposure did the CM of Gujarat have to manage India’s International relationships?” he asked.

Tharoor, who served as the Union Minister of State for External Affairs and the Minister of State for Human Resource Development in the Congress-led UPA government, also argued that the controversy around Rahul Gandhi’s credentials is overblown.

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“Rahul Gandhi has led a national party for a dozen years. He has extensive contacts with leaders around the world and no shortage of advisers inside and outside his party. No President or PM handles crises alone; that’s why he heads a government! I think it’s time to put this overblown controversy to rest,” he said.

Tharoor’s comments come nearly a month after he praised PM Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah for the BJP’s big win in West Bengal and Assam assembly elections, saying that they are “very good at conducting elections”.

“They (PM Modi and HM Amit Shah) have done a good job in Bengal and Assam and that's partially because they are very good at conducting elections. They are professionally organised. They have strong organisational strength. They put a lot of resources, including financial resources, into their campaign,” Tharoor had said.

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“There are things that all of us can learn from that. I would only hope that their message will be one of uniting Indians and not dividing them,” he added.