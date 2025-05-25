What about Modi govt's Operation Dost? CPI(M) MP counters Shashi Tharoor over ‘Kerala aid to Turkey’ jibe

CPI(M) MP John Brittas counters Congress's Shashi Tharoor over Kerala's 10-crore aid to Turkey, calling Tharoor's remarks 'selective amnesia' as he highlights the Indian government's own humanitarian efforts through Operation Dost.

Written By Gulam Jeelani
Published25 May 2025, 04:24 PM IST
All-Party Parliamentary Delegation led by Janata Dal (United) MP Sanjay Kumar Jha meets the Ambassador of India to the Republic of Korea Amit Kumar for Operation Sindoor global outreach, in Seoul on Sunday. The delegations include Congress leader Salman Khurshid, BJP MPs Aparajita Sarangi, Brij Lal, Pradan Baruah, Hemang Joshi, CPI(M) MP John Brittas, TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee and former Ambassador Mohan Kumar.
All-Party Parliamentary Delegation led by Janata Dal (United) MP Sanjay Kumar Jha meets the Ambassador of India to the Republic of Korea Amit Kumar for Operation Sindoor global outreach, in Seoul on Sunday. The delegations include Congress leader Salman Khurshid, BJP MPs Aparajita Sarangi, Brij Lal, Pradan Baruah, Hemang Joshi, CPI(M) MP John Brittas, TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee and former Ambassador Mohan Kumar. (India in ROK-X)

Congress Member of Parliament, Shashi Tharoor who is also the chairman of Parliamentary Standing Committee on External Affairs has sparked a row by criticising the CPI(M)-led Kerala government’s 10-crore aid to Turkey two years. 

Tharoor called the aid for the earthquake a ‘misplaced generosity’ by Pinarayi Vijayan government in the backdrop of reports that Pakistan used Turkey-made drones during the conflict with India and the subsequent ‘boycott Turkey’ calls.

“I hope the government of Kerala reflects on its misplaced generosity, after seeing Turkey’s behaviour two years later! Not to mention that the people of Wayanad (just to take one Kerala example) could have used those 10 crores far better,” Tharoor wrote in a post on X.

CPI(M)’s Rajya Sabha MP John Brittas hit back and called Tharoor’s comments ‘selective amnesia’.

Also Read | ‘No one in Pak will be allowed to believe…’: Tharoor's message on Ops Sindoor

“Have great regards for Shashi Tharoor. But these comments are symptoms of selective amnesia. It is as amusing n puzzling why he had to belittle Kerala when he knows very well the Narendra Modi government itself had launched Operation Dost to help Turkey. Kerala bashing is unwarranted,” Brittas said in a post on X.

Brittas also shared a link to the WikiPedia page of ‘Operation Dost’ on one of X posts in the thread.

Both Tharoor and Brittas are members of the delegations on Operation Sindoor sent to various countries to rally global support for India’s war against terror emanating from Pakistan.

What is Operation Dost?

Tharoor, the MP from Thiruvananthapuram in Kerala, is leading a delegation visiting the US, Panama, Guyana, Brazil and Colombia. Brittas. Brittas, the CPI(M)’s Rajya Sabha Parliamentary Party leader, is a member of another multi-party team led by JD(U) leader Sanjay Jha, which left India for Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia and Indonesia.

I hope the government of Kerala reflects on its misplaced generosity.

‘Operation Dost’ was initiated by the Modi government in 2023 to send aid to Turkey and Syria in the aftermath of earthquake that hit the two countries. India had sent relief material, rescue personnel and other supplies, while the Kerala government had received a sanction from the Centre to send 10 crore aid to Turkey.

Also Read | Tharoor slams Kerala's ‘misplaced generosity’ of ₹10 cr aid to Turkey in 2023

The Indian Army prepared its rescue teams with relief materials within 12 hours after disaster struck.

Stay updated with the latest Trending, India , World and United States news. Get breaking news and key updates here on Mint!

Business NewsNewsIndiaWhat about Modi govt's Operation Dost? CPI(M) MP counters Shashi Tharoor over ‘Kerala aid to Turkey’ jibe
MoreLess

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.