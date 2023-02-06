What about the 2 crore jobs a year…: Kapil Sibal dig at RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat's remarks
- RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat asked people to stop running after jobs and said no work can be labelled as big or small as it is done for the society
Rajya Sabha MP Kapil Sibal took a swipe at RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat's remarks urging people not to run after jobs, asking what about Prime Minister Narendra Modi's two crore jobs per year promise. Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh chief Mohan Bhagwat has said lack of dignity for labour was one of the main reasons behind unemployment in the country, and urged people to respect all kinds of work irrespective of their nature.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×