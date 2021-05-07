What about vaccines for kids, SC asks govt

The Supreme Court on Thursday asked the central government about its preparedness for a third pandemic wave, calling for early completion of vaccination of everyone below 18 as well since the next wave might affect children adversely.

Around 160 million vaccine doses have been administered in India so far, with 30 million people, which is just a little over 2% of the total population, getting both doses. As of now, vaccination is open for those 18 years or older.

On Thursday, a bench of justices Dhananjaya Y. Chandrachud and M.R. Shah sought to know from the government whether any policy was being contemplated to combat the third covid wave in the wake of opinions of experts that it may affect children more. K. Vijay Raghavan, principal scientific adviser to the government, had also on Wednesday said that a third wave was inevitable, looking at the current surge in infections.

“How will you deal (with the situation) when the third surge comes? Your own scientists are talking about this," the bench asked solicitor general Tushar Mehta, who appeared for the Union government.

Mehta responded that the government was mindful of this and would take all appropriate steps, but it was willing to consider if the court had anything to suggest. “My lords may tell us what we should do," he said.

The bench, however, retorted that the question was for the government so that the court could have a fair idea of how the government planned to combat the third wave.

“In the third wave, children are going to be affected. And the issue is that then they will have to be taken to hospitals and they will have to be accompanied by their parents. Therefore, we say that when we plan for the third stage, the vaccination process for young children has to be complete," the bench said.

The bench added it was looking for a scientific way of dealing with the issue of preparedness before the third wave descends. “We are not saying that it is only the government’s problem, but we will have to also deal with this. And, we will have to deal with this in a scientific way," it said.

Mehta replied: “I appreciate that the highest court of the country is sharing and expressing its concerns with the Centre and is not asking for a report. What is to be done is yet to be decided."

“But we are exactly on this...what is to be done? The second wave is already here. Our idea is to ask you about this is so that we are not caught unawares when the situation descends on us," the bench said. Mehta, on his part, then said that it could not lose sight of the fact that nothing is static.

This made justice Chandrachud quip: “Arre, wo sab to theek hai ki (we understand that) nothing is static. But, when will it become dynamic? We are in a pandemic. There has to be a plan."

Hearing the case relating to the allocation of oxygen to Delhi, the bench further said the Centre’s formula on the allocation of medical oxygen to the states was not scientific and required a revamp.

“We need to assess the basis of oxygen allocation. We are in stage two of the pandemic, and we may be getting to stage three. All need to prepare to be able to handle stage three," it said.

At this point, Mehta said the Union government was open to considering all suggestions regarding review of the covid-19 management policies, including the one on the allocation of oxygen to the states. The court is expected to take up this issue with the Centre on Monday again.

Share Via

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.