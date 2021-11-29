What AIIMS director says on Omicron covid variant

Dr Guleria said it has been reported that Omicron has over 30 mutations in the spike protein region. “The new variant of coronavirus reportedly has got more than 30 mutations at the spike protein region and therefore has the potential of developing immune escape mechanisms. As most vaccines (work by) forming antibodies against the spike protein, so many mutations at the spike protein region may lead to a decreased efficacy of COVID-19 vaccines," Guelria told PTI.

