What all to expect from first official Quad meet today?

The grouping brings together 'four like-minded countries' that support an open Indo-Pacific region, even as China aggressively expands in the region

3 min read . 11:19 PM IST

Leaders of US, India, Australia and Japan will take part in the first-ever summit of “Quad” nations on Friday. The grouping brings together ‘four like-minded countries’ that support an open Indo-Pacific region, even as China aggressively expands in the region. Mint decodes: