Norwegian Ambassador to India May-Elin Stener in a recent post shared about her recent shopping experience in India while purchasing her first saree for the upcoming Diwali festival. Hailing the craftsmanship of the sarees, she said it was a tough choice to make between the fabrics, colours and weaves. In her post, she also added a picture of her husband who also purchased a kurta for himself which she stated was an easy pick. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Norwegian Ambassador to India wrote:

“8-week old in India and off to buy my first saree for #Diwali! A tough choice between all the fabrics, colours & weaves. What amazing craftsmanship! I tend to think I will go with red. What do you think? Btw the husband is also going Indian! His kurta pick was easier though." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Though, she stated that she would go with the red colour, she did ask Netizens for their opinion. Since her post on X, Netizens have reacted and over 850 people have commented where some users were in agreement for the purple saree too, however, majority agreed with red.

On purple colour, one user wrote, “I love the purple honestly, looks quite regal on you!" Another said, “The purple is simply stunning!" Some other wrote, “Love the red. But the heart also says purple. Buy both!"

One user wrote, “You look stunning." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Another said, “They are all gorgeous on you"

“The red is gorgeous on you ma’am!" One user agreed.

“You look awesome in all. Buy all or go for red." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“Looking great in red Ma'am."

Wishing her Happy Diwali in advance, she wrote, “Congratulations on your first Diwali in India! Red is a fantastic choice for the saree, symbolizing festivity and good luck. It's heartwarming that your husband is embracing Indian culture with a kurta. I wish you both a vibrant and joyful Diwali celebration in advance."

Another commented saying, “Gorgeous Sarees… though Red is my favorite!! Also, red saree is preferred for Lakshmi pujan “Goddess of Wealth" during 5 days of Diwali celebrations" {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“Great to see Madam Ambassador and Sir going the ethnic way! Indian attire makes festive celebrations all the more memorable," other user commented.

“Men are impulsive buyers, so it's easy. Red looks gorgeous on you ma'am..."

“Red! It's the color of our civilization. You are glowing in it. Husband looks dapper too" {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Some other comments included, “It’s the red one. Without a whisker of doubt"; “Go for red I will say. It's so pretty on u."; "Red is best"; “It's just the Indian thing. Women's shopping time is 1000 times higher than men's. Red looks perfect, and your husband is awesome in kurta."

"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here!