Tech savvy Mahindra Group chairperson Anand Mahindra in his latest tweet spoke of India’s efforts to enhance the coverage of solar energy panels across the country. Mahindra had retweeted a tweet by the President of Green Belt and Road Institute Erik Solheim who shared a minute-long video showing solar panels in the middle of a South Korean highway.

Marveling at Solheim's tweet, Mahindra wrote, “What an idea sirji… We have been doing similar things by covering canals, but this would substantially increase coverage. It’s worth looking at even if cyclists don’t use expressways… and who knows, maybe it’ll kick off a recreational cycling boom.." Additionally, he tagged Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari in his tweet.

Solhiem had earlier tweeted, “In South Korea, the solar panels in the middle of the highway have a bicycle path underneath- cyclists are protected from the sun, isolated from traffic, and the country can produce clean energy."

In his tweet, Mahindra explained that Indians have been placing solar panels in the middle of highways and also covering canals with panels in a bid to increase solar energy coverage, adding that while cyclists in India don’t use expressways, maybe solar panels could lead to a “recreational cycling boom."

The tech savvy billionaire also responded to one of his follower Kiran Hansotia who commented, “forget cyclists, it can be converted into a safe passage for two wheelers ! Highway journeys would be so much safer then!" To this Mahindra wrote, “good point."

This comes at a time when a new report released last week by the world’s top climate scientists highlighted the breakneck speed of global warming exceeding the pace of efforts to protect billions of vulnerable people. The report warns of a growing mismatch between rising temperatures and slow, fragmented efforts to adapt, leaving little time for catching up before “a brief and rapidly closing window of opportunity" is sealed shut.

