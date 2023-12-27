comScore
'What an idea Sirji': Anand Mahindra's witty reply to user asking ₹1 Lakh to buy Mahindra share

Anand Mahindra sarcastically replied to a Twitter user who requested ₹1 lakh for buying Mahindra shares.

Anand Mahindra

Industrialist Anand Mahindra, known for his witty and engaging presence on X (formerly Twitter), once again gave a sarcastic reply to a social media user who requested 1 lakh in a funny post. The message went viral on the microblogging site.

Sir mujhe 1 lakh rs chaiye mahindra ka share kharidna ka liya (Sir, I need 1 lakh for buying Mahindra shares)," a Twitter user asked.

To this, the chairman of Mahindra Group hilariously replied, “What an idea Sirji. Aapki himmat ke liye Taaliyaan! Poochne mein kya jaata hai? 😀"

Since being posted, netizens posted various comments in a long thread of tweets. “Kya pata saamne wala kisi din mood me ho aur maan hi jaye….😌😌😌" a user wrote. 

Another user said, “Sir, wo sirf aapke paise ko apne through route karna chahta hai, aapka Paisa aap hi ko Dene ki baat kar raha hai 🤣"

“Bye the way sir, Share purchase k liye kitna amount chahiye hota hai?" the third user commented. 

“This person's question reminds me of the teaching my First Manager gave in professional life at age 23, when I began my career and he was already an experienced, war hardened performer. He observed me indecisive & fearful at times…," the fourth user said. 

One more user wrote, “Like my father used to say, If you don’t ask the odds of a no is 100%. But if you do it’s reduced to 50%."

The current price of Mahindra & Mahindra is 1,668.35 with a three-year return of 134.87% on the Bombay Stock Exchange. 

Published: 27 Dec 2023, 01:53 PM IST
