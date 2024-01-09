News
What an ‘India Club’ means for the country’s shipping industry
Summary
- India plans to set up its own protection and indemnity (P&l) entity—the India Club—for providing insurance to ships operating in Indian coasts and waterways
India plans to set up its own protection and indemnity (P&l) entity—the India Club—for providing insurance to ships operating in Indian coasts and waterways. Currently, the shipping industry relies on global firms for insurance. Mint explains the significance:
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more