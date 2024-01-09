What an ‘India Club’ means for the country’s shipping industry

How many such clubs operate globally?

The International Group of P&I Clubs, based in London, comprises 13 clubs, which provide cover for approximately 90% of the world’s ocean-going ships. These include clubs from the UK, US, Korea, Singapore, Japan, the Netherlands, China, Bermuda, Norway and Sweden. These clubs cooperate to provide funds in the event of huge claims using a complex system to determine liability. Club members contribute to the club’s common risk-pool according to the pooling agreement rules. Several Indian shippers operating on global routes also take P&I cover from these clubs, which allows them to operate in global maritime zones.