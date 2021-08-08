OPEN APP
Neeraj Chopra, a 23-year-old from Haryana, has scripted history after winning gold in the men's javelin throw event in Tokyo Olympics on Sunday. He became the first track and field athlete from the country to win a gold at the showpiece event. He has earned praises from all corners. Social media has been flooded with congratulatory messages for him.

Ola Cabs founder and OLA Electric CEO Bhavish Agarwal took to Twitter to congratulate Chopra.

"What an inspiration! This is the new India, the best in the world! Congrats@Neeraj_chopra1," he tweeted.

Neeraj Chopra threw the javelin to a distance of 87.58m at the Olympics to pick up the gold medal.

With Neeraj's feat, India won seven medals in the multi-sporting event, its best-ever performance. In the ongoing Tokyo 2020, Bajrang Punia (Bronze), Mirabai Chanu (silver), PV Sindhu (bronze), Lovlina Borgohain (bronze), men's hockey team ( bronze), and Ravi Kumar Dahiya (silver) have also won medals

