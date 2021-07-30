As Mahindra University has announced to launch School of Law on its campus, Mahindra Group chairman Anand Mahindra on Friday took to Twitter and wrote, "We look forward to shaping the brilliant legal minds of tomorrow…".

Mahindra University, launched in 2020, will be offering both BBA LLB and BA LLB courses at its campus located in Telangana.

We look forward to shaping the brilliant legal minds of tomorrow… https://t.co/0idUg158Gh — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) July 30, 2021





For both BBA, LLB (Hons), and BA, LLB (Hons, candidates can apply by August 4, 2021. The Mahindra University will conduct its Law Entrance Test (MULET) on August 8, Sunday. The last date for receipt of the application for admission is August 30, as per the varsity's website.

Prof. Sridhar Acharyulu is the Dean of, School of Law at the Mahindra University. Other faculties include professor Manjula Mallepalli, Vegitha Reddy, Associate professor Shivdasini Singh Amin, and Shreeja Ganta.

This year, in April, Mahindra University had launched its School of Management from the 2021-2022 academic session. Three UG programmes, BA in Economics & Finance, BBA in Digital Technologies, and BBA in Computational Business Analytics. According to Mahindra University, they will be on offer in collaboration with Cornell University’s SC Johnson College of Business (An ivy league institution located near New York, USA).

Mahindra University is part of the Mahindra Educational Institutions (MEI), a not-for-profit subsidiary of Tech Mahindra.

