What Anand Mahindra said after Adar Poonawalla 'all risks paid off' tweet

India's first Covid-19 vaccine Covishield has received a green signal by the government to make India corona-free. Business tycoon Anand Mahindra said it will help save millions of lives.

On Sunday, the country's drugs regulator gave emergency authorization for two 'made in India' coronavirus vaccines - Covishield and Covaxin. Covishield is being developed by Oxford University and UK-based drugmaker AstraZeneca in collaboration with Serum Institute of India (SII), and Covaxin is being developed by Bharat Biotech.

Minutes after the approval, SII CEO Adar Poonawalla tweeted that the risk they took has finally paid off.

Replying to Poonawalla's tweet, Mahindra said risk taking is a fundamental characteristic of business. Adar Poonawalla's huge risk will help save millions of lives. A salute.

"Risk-taking is a fundamental characteristic of business. A bet can go either way but when it succeeds it’s hugely rewarding. @adarpoonawalla took a huge risk in creating capacity. But his bet was not just about financial rewards. It will help save millions of lives. A salute," read Mahindra's tweet.

But questions have been raised by health experts over the vaccine developed by Bharat Biotech. They point out that clinical trials began only recently.

Meanwhile, India has confirmed 1,03,23,965 cases of coronavirus, according to Union Health Ministry updated on Sunday. In terms of number of infections, it is only second in the world behind the US, though its rate of infection has come down significantly from a mid-September peak. It has also has reported over 149,000 deaths. The total number of active cases in the country now stands at 2,47,220.

The country's initial immunization plan aims to vaccinate 30 crore people, which includes healthcare workers, front-line staff including police, and those considered vulnerable by August 2021. For effective distribution, over 20,000 health workers have been trained so far to administer the vaccine, the Health Ministry said.

