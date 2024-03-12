SBI submits electoral bonds data to Election Commission today: Why the scheme was scrapped, what SC said and more
The Electoral Bond Scheme, introduced in 2017, under which people could make any amount of donation to political parties of their choice while maintaining anonymity
The State Bank of India submitted the details of electoral bonds to the Election Commission of India on Tuesday, after the Supreme Court ordered the bank to disclose the details of the bonds to the EC by March 12. The apex court also ordered the Election Commission to publish the details shared by SBI on its official website by 5 pm on March 15.