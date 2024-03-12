The State Bank of India submitted the details of electoral bonds to the Election Commission of India on Tuesday, after the Supreme Court ordered the bank to disclose the details of the bonds to the EC by March 12. The apex court also ordered the Election Commission to publish the details shared by SBI on its official website by 5 pm on March 15.

What is the electoral bond scheme?

The electoral bond scheme was introduced by the Modi government to facilitate political funding in India. Introduced in 2017, the electoral bond scheme enabled individuals and corporate groups to donate money (without any capping) to their desired political parties, without disclosing their identity. For donations, people can purchase bonds from the State Bank of India (SBI).

In mid-Februrary, the Supreme Court scrapped the seven-year-old election funding system. In its landmark judgement, the apex court scrapped the central government's electoral bonds scheme that allowed anonymous political funding, calling it “unconstitutional".

One of the prominent features of the electoral bonds was the anonymity of the donors. As per the scheme, when an individual or a corporation donated to any political party, the details of the donation remain confidential.

Why did the SC scrap the Electoral Bond Scheme?

The Supreme Court struck down the Electoral Bond Scheme (EBS) on February 15 because of its violation of the voters' right to information regarding political parties’ sources of funding.

The apex court also struck down the amendments made to key laws on electoral finance which were brought after the introduction of EBS. While declaring the EBS unconstitutional, the Supreme Court bench, led by Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud, highlighted that the anonymous character of electoral bonds violated the right to information protected under Article 19(1)(a) of the Constitution. The bench also directed the State Bank of India (SBI) to disclose the details of contributions received by political parties through electoral bonds by March 6, 2024.

