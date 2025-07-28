What are End-of-Life Vehicles? Why does SC's hearing on Delhi's blanket ban on overage diesel, petrol vehicles matter?

The Supreme Court is scheduled to hear the Chief Minister Rekha Gupta-led government's plea challenging the blanket ban on overaged vehicles. As per the top court's 29 October directive, diesel vehicles older than 10 years and petrol vehicles older than 15 years are illegal in Delhi-NCR.

It's time to learn more about End-of-Life Vehicles.

All about End-of-Life Vehicles ‘End-of-Life Vehicles (ELV)’ is a term that refers to waste vehicles and is used for overage motorcars in Delhi-NCR as per the state laws.

According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), ELV refers to vehicles that are no longer legally valid as per state law and are declared unfit by the Automated Fitness Centres. Vehicles whose registrations have been cancelled under Chapter IV of the Motor Vehicles Act or have been declared waste vehicles by a Court order also fall into this category and are not allowed to ply on roads.

Following the directions of the National Green Tribunal, the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) revised End-of-Life Vehicles (ELV) guidelines in 2018. These guidelines were amended again in 2023 to align with the Motor Vehicles Rules 2021.

The NGT said in its 26 November 2014 order, “All vehicles, diesel or petrol, which are more than 15 years old shall not be permitted to ply on the roads and wherever such vehicles of this age are noticed, the concerned authorities shall take appropriate steps in accordance with law, including seizure of the vehicles in accordance with the provisions of the Motor Vehicle Act.”

Supreme Court hearing today on overage vehicles The petition moved by the Delhi government will reportedly be heard by a three-judge bench. Chief Justice BR Gavai is likely to preside over the hearing. Seeking to recall the top court's 29 October 2018 order upholding the National Green Tribunal's initial directive, the plea urges a comprehensive study focused on scientific methods using emission-based criteria in contrast with the environmental benefits of age-based restrictions.

The petition submitted before the Supreme Court on Friday states, “To tackle pollution in the NCR region, a comprehensive policy is required which gives vehicle fitness based on actual emission levels of individual vehicles as per scientific methods rather than implementing a blanket ban based solely on age.”