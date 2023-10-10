What are global firms with presence in Israel doing after Hamas attack
Chevron: The No. 2 U.S. oil and gas producer has been instructed by Israel's energy ministry to shut down the Tamar natural gas field off the country's northern coast, a company spokesperson said on Monday.
Global companies have temporarily shut some operations in Israel and have asked employees to work from home following a devastating weekend attack by Palestinian Islamist group Hamas.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message