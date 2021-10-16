Ahead of the festive season, many states arte putting blanket ban on the use of firecrackers to avoid the rising level of air pollution. However many states are also allowing people touse and sale of green crackers which are said to cause less air pollution then the normal firecrackers.

What are green crackers?

Fireworks/firecrackers made with reduction in size of shell, elimination of ash usage etc., reduced usage of raw materials in the compositions, of uniform acceptable quality, and/or use of additives as dust suppressants to reduce emissions with specific reference to particulate matter(PM*) [ Sulfur dioxide and Nitrogen Dioxide leading to: - a minimum of PM reduction of 30 % - a minimum of PM reduction of 20% and rest 10% of gaseous emission (mass of gases emitted based on composition) or more reduction of gaseous emission (mass of gases emitted based on composition) - All of the above reduction shall be based on when compared with conventional composition for a given category of crackers/fireworks.

Green crackers can be identified by scanning the QR code on the cracker box using the NEERI mobile application, the order said.

Delhi, Odisha puts a complete ban on firecrackers:

Odisha government prohibited the sale and use of firecrackers during the festive season.

"With a view to protecting the health of general public and to curb the spread of infection, sale and use of firecrackers shall remain prohibited during this festive month," reads the state government order.

The Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) ordered a complete ban on the sale and bursting of firecrackers in the national capital till January 1, 2022.

The Supreme Court earlier refused to interfere with an order of NGT imposing a total ban on the sale and use of firecrackers during COVID-19 pandemic in areas where the ambient air quality falls under the "poor" and above category.

Rajhasthan allows sale, bursting of green crackers:

Reversing its decision to ban the sale and use of crackers in the state, the Rajasthan government issued a revised advisory on Friday and said that only the "green" crackers would be allowed for sale and also issued the restricted timing of bursting of crackers in the upcoming festive season.

