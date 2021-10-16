What are green crackers? These states imposed ban on the sale of firecrackers

Fireworks/firecrackers made with reduction in size of shell, elimination of ash usage etc., reduced usage of raw materials in the compositions, of uniform acceptable quality, and/or use of additives as dust suppressants to reduce emissions with specific reference to particulate matter(PM*) [ Sulfur dioxide and Nitrogen Dioxide leading to: - a minimum of PM reduction of 30 % - a minimum of PM reduction of 20% and rest 10% of gaseous emission (mass of gases emitted based on composition) or more reduction of gaseous emission (mass of gases emitted based on composition) - All of the above reduction shall be based on when compared with conventional composition for a given category of crackers/fireworks.

