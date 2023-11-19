UP bans halal-certified products: What are they and what's the controversy?
The Uttar Pradesh government imposed a ban on halal-certified edible items on Saturday. What are halal-certified products and what's the controversy around them? Read on to know.
Uttar Pradesh authorities imposed a state-wide ban on the "production, storing, distribution and sale of halal certified edible items" on Saturday, November 18. The Food Commissioner's Office issued an order Saturday evening, imposing the ban in Uttar Pradesh "with immediate effect".