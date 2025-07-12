What are Maratha Military Landscapes of India? All about the sites getting inscribed on UNESCO World Heritage List

The World Heritage Committee in its 47th Session in Paris on Friday inscribed the ‘Maratha Military Landscapes of India’ on the UNESCO World Heritage List. With this inscription, Maratha Military Landscapes became India’s 44th property to receive this recognition.

Advertisement

Among the 12 components of 'Maratha Military Landscapes' include – Salher Fort, Shivneri Fort, Lohgad, Khanderi Fort, Raigad, Rajgad, Pratapgad, Suvarnadurg, Panhala Fort, Vijay Durg, and Sindhudurg in Maharashtra, and Gingee Fort in Tamil Nadu.

These components, distributed across diverse geographical and physiographic regions, showcase the strategic military powers of the Maratha rule, Indian officials had earlier said.

Following the inscription, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Culture Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat along with Chief Minister of Maharashtra Devendra Fadnavis lauded the historic milestone.

Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis says, "I congratulate the followers of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj on the recognition of his 12 forts as UNESCO World Heritage sites. I thank PM Modi for nominating these forts...I am confident that these forts will now attract more tourists, and our rich cultural heritage and history will be known across the world."

Advertisement

About 'Maratha Military Landscapes': The 12 forts of the 'Maratha Military Landscapes' demonstrates the strategic military vision and architectural ingenuity of the Maratha Empire. They span from the 17th to 19th centuries CE.

Spread across the states of Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu, the selected sites, include Salher, Shivneri, Lohgad, Khanderi, Raigad, Rajgad, Pratapgad, Suvarnadurg, Panhala, Vijaydurg, and Sindhudurg in Maharashtra, along with Gingee Fort in Tamil Nadu.

The Shivneri fort, Lohgad, Raigad, Suvarnadurg, Panhala fort, Vijaydurg, Sindhudurg and Gingee fort are protected under the Archaeological Survey of India.

While Salher fort, Rajgad, Khanderi fort and Pratapgarh are protected by the Directorate of Archaeology and Museums, Government of Maharashtra.

These forts reflect a sophisticated understanding of geography and strategic defence planning.

Advertisement

According to the details, the Salher, Shivneri, Lohgad, Raigad, Rajgad, and Gingee are situated in hilly terrains and are therefore known as hill forts. On the contrary, Pratapgad, nestled within dense woods, is classified as a hill-forest fort.

Located on a plateaued hill, Panhala is a hill-plateau fort. Vijaydurg, positioned along the shoreline, is a notable coastal fort, while Khanderi, Suvarnadurg, and Sindhudurg, surrounded by the sea, are recognized as island forts.