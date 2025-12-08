What are pyro guns that sparked fire at Goa's Birch nightclub? How safe are they for wedding festivities

New developments in the Birch by Romeo Lane nightclub fire tragedy have raised concerns over the use of electric firecrackers such as ‘pyro guns.’ What was earlier assumed to be caused be a cylinder blast turned out to be accidental fire caused by the use cold pyro guns during dance performances.

In the tragic mishap at the restaurant-cum club, nearly 25 people were killed and 6 others sustained injuries. According to an eyewitness account, it was likely that the blaze erupted from a spark on their wooden roof after a pyro gun was shot. Fireworks from the electric the triggered the fire after its sparks came in contact with the thatched bamboo roof and fibre sheets.

An eyewitness in an interview with Hindustan Times said, “It started when a belly dance performance was underway. The performers used some cold pyro sticks which upon ignition leapt skywards and came in contact with the ceiling made of bamboo, fibre and straw-type material. This caused some sparks and fumes on the roof and within a few minutes, the whole place was burning."

Around 200 people were inside the club when the fire broke out and chaos ensued as the structure turned into a death trap with narrow escapes and improper ventilation. Chief Minister Pramod Sawant also clarified that the pyro guns set off the blaze at 11:45 pm on Saturday.

The nightclub made up of palm leaves was jam-packed as it was the weekend and the temporary construction engulfed in flames within minutes. According to Goa BJP MLA Michael Lobo, the licence to the nightclub was issued without any documentation by the local panchayat which violated standard fire safety norms.

Besides narrow entry-exit lanes, the location of the nightclub made it difficult for fire tenders to douse the fire as the vehicles were parked about 400 metres away from the accident site. The nightclub had not been granted permission to open and the panchayat had issued a demolition notice.

How safe are cold pyro guns? Although cold pyro guns produce minimal smoke and odour, but the widely used celebratory device must be operated with caution. Widely used in wedding festivities, it is recommended to use this electric firecracker in open space, away from flammable materials like fabrics, paper, and decorations to avoid any accidents.