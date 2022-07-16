What are the benefits of foreign exchange reserves?

The total amount of assets held by a central bank in foreign currency, are known as foreign exchange reserves. Holding them in adequate quantities is imperative for a variety of reasons — most importantly, to maintain a cushion against the economy’s collapse. The countries that depend heavily on imports such as India are expected to hold large foreign reserves. The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) holds foreign currency in US dollars because it is a widely traded currency around the world. The forex reserves may include foreign currencies, bonds, treasury bills, and other government securities.