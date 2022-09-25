What are the causes of autoimmunity in Type 1 Diabetes patients? Study explains

Corkey's research led her to generate the testable hypothesis that the induction of autoimmunity is a consequence of one or more major inflammatory events in individuals with susceptible human leukocyte antigens (molecules found on the surface of most cells in the body that play an important part in the body's immune response to foreign substances) phenotypes plus elevated sensitivity to cytokines (substances secreted by certain cells of the immune system) and free fatty acids (FFA), as per ANI reports.