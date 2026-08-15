What are the Saptadhara ‘streams of power’ PM Modi laid down for India's future during Independence Day speech?

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday announced a vision of 'Saptadhara' during his speech from the Red Fort on the occasion of India's 80th Independence Day.

Saptadhara is a collection of seven visions (saat shaktiyaan) that the prime minister has for the progress of the country.

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"In the coming years, this seven streams of power will give the country new momentum and new heights," the PM said.

Here are the seven 'streams of power' as per the prime minister:

1. Manufacturing power " For this, we need to need to focus on three things -Cost, quality and scale. There should be no compromise with quality. This will be our brand value. The second 'shakti' is food processing. With the new FTAs, we have access to greater global markets now. The third 'shakti' is technology and innovation and digital technologies."

2. Agriculture and Food Processing This is the second stream of the Saptadhara, the prime minister said,

He said, "We must move forward in this direction. The world's markets are now open for our farmers. Because of FTAs, we are getting access to a very large market, and we must reach there. We need to go from the farm to the export market. Our traditional food, millets, spices, and fruits and vegetables should become global brands."

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3. Technology and Innovation The PM said technology and innovation would the third pillar of the Saptadhara.

"It is the age of data centres, robotics and emerging technologies. So, India will have to be the hub of these technologies. We have realised our potential through the introduction of UPI. We have to aim that Made in India's 6G reaches across the country," he said.

Modi also spoke on India's success in UPI as well as digital infrastructure. He said that for the next big leap, "We have already demonstrated our strength through UPI and Digital Public Infrastructure. Now, we must take the next leap in next generation communication technology."

4. Gati-shakti: Power of speed The PM said, "The fourth 'shakti' of the Sapta Dhara is 'Gati-shakti', seamless fast connectivity in the country. We need seamless high-speed rail connectivity, modern highway connectivity, inland waterways, airports, multi-modal logistics hubs and ports. We have to work towards port-led development. The fifth 'shakti' is Defence production, in which we must become self-reliant and aim to become a global supplier."

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5. Raksha-Shakti: Defense power The PM also stressed on the importance of defence manufacturing and self-reliant defence. He spoke on the drone technology and said that India has to invest in drone as well as counter-drone tech. "It is essential to be self-reliant in the defence sector; this has now been experienced by both India and the world. When every country is looking after their own interests, India cannot remain merely a market for the world. We must become self-reliant in the field of defence," the PM said.

"By developing Next Generation Defence Technology, we must move forward in the direction of becoming a global supplier," he added.

Also Read | Key takeaways from PM Modi's Independence Day speech from Red Fort

6. Green Economy The PM said, "India must achieve global leadership in green hydrogen, renewable energy and energy storage, while continuing to provide solutions to global challenges."

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He also spoke on Blue Economy, saying that coastal tourism, fisheries, and ocean technology are opening new pathways for the growth of the country.

7. Soft power The seventh Saptdhara Modi spoke on is soft power. He gave example of difital content, yoga, handicraft, and others as India's soft power.

Modi also said the potential India has in attracting global tourists also needs to be harnessed.

About the Author Sayak Basu Sayak Basu is a digital journalist with more than seven years of experience in covering general news, politics, science, cricket, and football. He bri...Read More ✕ Sayak Basu Sayak Basu is a digital journalist with more than seven years of experience in covering general news, politics, science, cricket, and football. He brings a sharp editorial eye and a keen attention to detail in the newsroom.



Sayak focuses on breaking stories, analysis of political and sporting events, and new scientific research that is pushing the limits of civilisation.



He has earlier worked for publications like NewsBytes, Cinemaholic, Zacks Investment Research, and Deccan Herald. Sayak currently serves as an Assistant Editor at Livemint where he runs daily news operations.



Sayak has a master's degree in English Literature from Jadavpur University, Kolkata.



Based out of Bengaluru, he has a keen interest in world cinema, literature, sports, and music.