As India celebrates the Air India's ‘historic’ deal with Boeing and Airbus, senior Congress leader Manish Tewari criticised the move cited that there is no point in lauding deal as it could not create any jobs in India.

Tewari took to Twitter saying how many manufacturing or other jobs will the aircraft order will create in India. The answer is zero. Then, what are we celebrating.

Those exulting about @TataCompanies owned @airindiain buying 470 aircraft’s should answer one simple question-



HOW MANY MANAFACTURING OR OTHER JOBS WILL THE AIRCRAFT ORDER CREATE IN INDIA ?



ANSWER IS ZERO



The politician was highly trolled for the tweet with many pointing out that ‘470 planes should hire minimum of 5000 of staff and that too in India’ or ‘these planes won't operate on their own, it will create job opportunities for many, more infrastructure’.

On this, Tewari replied, all those bright sparks who have been trolling me on job creation- most of these aircraft’s buys are replacements for old aircraft’s not fleet argumentation. He further noted, Air India is downsizing personnel- Employees to aircraft ratio. Workforce will come down

Air India has placed an order for 840 planes from Airbus and Boeing, with options for an additional 370 aircraft. This order is intended to put Air India among the world's top carriers, as it holds lucrative landing and parking slots at most major airports and can fly nonstop to many destinations, bypassing Middle Eastern hubs. The order includes 470 firm aircraft and purchase rights to be procured from Airbus and Boeing over the next decade.

Air India's Chief Commercial and Transformation Officer said that this order is the result of a journey that began almost two years ago with the Air India privatisation process.

"The order comprises 470 firm aircraft, 370 options and purchase rights to be procured from Airbus and Boeing over the next decade," Air India's Chief Commercial and Transformation Officer Nipun Aggarwal said.

Additionally, Air India has signed long-term engine maintenance deals with CFM International SA, Rolls-Royce Holdings Plc, and GE Aerospace Inc.

Founded by Tata Group in the 1930s before being taken over the by the state and eventually bought by Tata again last year, Air India holds lucrative landing and parking slots at most major airports around the globe. It can fly nonstop to a range of destinations, bypassing Middle Eastern hubs. The aim is for the blockbuster order to put it among the world’s top carriers.