ChatGPT, created by San Francisco-based company OpenAI, has demonstrated its prowess by answering various questions--from writing emails, assignments, commonly-asked queries, and cracking jokes to food recipes--the OpenAI's bot is doing it all. It has created new stages of evolving technology.

Yes! you read it right. If you wanna do cooking but too confused about the dish, then ChatGPT will help you. You just need to mention the available ingredients, and it will give a unique food recipe.

Shubham Joshi, a content creator has tried it out and posted the video on his official Instagram handle. In the footage, he asked the chatbot what can he cook with the ingredients he had which included spices, onions, milk, potatoes, tomatoes, bread, cheese, salt, and pepper.

ChatGPT replied, “You could prepare a cheesy potato and vegetable bake." After this, the bot suggested that he can cook the dish with the help of a recipe. It guided Shubham on every step.

Once the dish gets ready, the user tasted it and said that it is extremely delicious. “Comment karo ingredients aur Chat GPT ki madad se mai banaunga unse dish," Joshi captioned the video.

Take a look at the video below,

Since being posted on January 21, the food recipe video has garnered more than 2.5 lakh likes, five million views, and numerous hilarious reactions in the comment section.

“Milk and Onions are enemies bro, never should be used together," a user commented. “Tha kuch nhi bhai video banane ke liye ye sbh kharid k laaya…," one more Instagram user said.

Another user said, “You are a human for god's sake, use your intelligence! Your brain will stop having ideas if you depend on this s… !"

"You don't need AI to do this. Download one app called “common sense," a third user reacted.