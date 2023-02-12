‘What can I cook with onions, potatoes, cheese…’: ChatGPT suggests a food recipe
If you wanna do cooking but too confused about the dish, then ChatGPT will help you. Read the story to know how.
ChatGPT, created by San Francisco-based company OpenAI, has demonstrated its prowess by answering various questions--from writing emails, assignments, commonly-asked queries, and cracking jokes to food recipes--the OpenAI's bot is doing it all. It has created new stages of evolving technology.
