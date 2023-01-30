Economic Survey: Its importance and what to expect2 min read . Updated: 30 Jan 2023, 10:29 PM IST
Budget proposals for the coming financial year are supposed to be a fiscal policy strategy in response to the prevailing state of the economy and challenges associated with it.
Ahead of the Union budget on 1 February, the government today presents the Economic Survey for 2022-23. Mint examines its significance for the economy and what we could expect from the vital document.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×