Economic Survey: Its importance and what to expect

Budget proposals for the coming financial year are supposed to be a fiscal policy strategy in response to the prevailing state of the economy and challenges associated with it. The Economic Survey is a flagship annual document which reviews the prevailing economic scenario and provides a bird’s eye view of the economic developments in the country in the past financial year. It analyses the state of the economy and challenges that both the domestic and global economies have been facing. It also points out appropriate policy measures required to be initiated to solve any prevailing economic crisis, in case it exists.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}