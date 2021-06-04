OPEN APP
Home >News >India >What caused deadly second covid wave in India? Govt appointed experts decode

The coronavirus variant dominating India, or the Delta variant, is behind the second surge of Covid in the country, a study by The Indian SARS-CoV-2 Consortium on Genomics (INSACOG) has found.

The govt appointed experts says that the Delta variant - or the B.1.617.2 strain, first found in India, is the "primary cause" behind the second Covid-19 wave.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

"B.1.617 variant & its lineage B.1.617.2 were primarily responsible for surge in cases with high transmissibility of 50% more than Alpha variant (B.1.1.7)," said the study.

INSACOG is a grouping of 10 National Laboratories INSACOG is a grouping of 10 National Laboratories established by Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

The grouping is tasked to carry out genomic sequencing and analysis of circulating Covid-19 viruses, and correlating epidemiological trends with genomic variants.

The genome sequencing of 29,000 samples have been done in India, the study says.

India today reported 1,32,364 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the country's infection tally to 2,84,41,986, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Friday.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My ReadsRedeem a Gift CardLogout