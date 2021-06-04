Subscribe
Home >News >India >What caused deadly second covid wave in India? Govt appointed experts decode

What caused deadly second covid wave in India? Govt appointed experts decode

A woman is consoled by her children after her husband died from complications related to the coronavirus disease (COVID-19)
1 min read . 12:35 PM IST Livemint

'B.1.617 variant & its lineage B.1.617.2 were primarily responsible for surge in cases with high transmissibility of 50% more than Alpha variant (B.1.1.7),' said the study.

The coronavirus variant dominating India, or the Delta variant, is behind the second surge of Covid in the country, a study by The Indian SARS-CoV-2 Consortium on Genomics (INSACOG) has found.

The govt appointed experts says that the Delta variant - or the B.1.617.2 strain, first found in India, is the "primary cause" behind the second Covid-19 wave.

"B.1.617 variant & its lineage B.1.617.2 were primarily responsible for surge in cases with high transmissibility of 50% more than Alpha variant (B.1.1.7)," said the study.

INSACOG is a grouping of 10 National Laboratories INSACOG is a grouping of 10 National Laboratories established by Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

The grouping is tasked to carry out genomic sequencing and analysis of circulating Covid-19 viruses, and correlating epidemiological trends with genomic variants.

The genome sequencing of 29,000 samples have been done in India, the study says.

India today reported 1,32,364 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the country's infection tally to 2,84,41,986, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Friday.

